BSO shouldn't get state money until it releases finances

Could The Sun please publish the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra financial documents referenced in Luke Broadwater's excellent report ("Legislative leaders call on Gov. Hogan to release funding for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra," May 31)? Under Peter Kjome, the symphony president and CEO hired out of Grand Rapids, Mich., in 2017, the BSO has not made a 990 financial report publicly available.

Mr Kjome's suggestion to cut the season earlier this year caused the public to rally. Carry-over funds were secured in a move supported by the City Council, the legislature and the governor. The news that the summer season was canceled, the funds have been "fenced off" and the governor is rethinking releasing the money is staggering. According to the city budget, the Baltimore City budget dedicates a mere $8.4 million for arts and culture institutions, including the city zoo, the Baltimore Museum of Art, the Walters and BSO combined. That the orchestra's funding needs state and private augmentation is obvious.

Equally obvious are the quality of the musicians and dedication of the Meyerhoff staff. What we can't evaluate, for want of published board minutes and recent 990 reports, is the competency of the management. By resisting the voice of Marylanders, while failing to make public financial records during his tenure, Mr. Kjome demands our trust without earning it. They say, at least in romance, that absence makes the heart grow fonder. Show us how this works with music. Above all, show us the financial reports.

