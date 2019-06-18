In the matter of BSO management v. musicians

Thank you for the parallel commentary by Barbara M. Bozzuto (“BSO board members: Responsible decisions will save the symphony,” June 14) and Greg Milligan and Brian Prechtl (“BSO leadership decisions damage symphony,” June 17).

BSO management and BSO players make their cases in one place and with equal space. It is plain and simple that the players won this commentary round. Ms. Bozzuto’s piece comes across in a very defensive manner. Not surprising given the recent lack of transparency to the Baltimore public. Mr. Milligan and Mr. Prechtl provide more cogent explanations for the current situation. Their concern about the organization’s attempt to cut their way to success is a real one.

It’s no different than the desperate restaurant that decides to cut portions and raise prices in order to survive. Given the very last minute decision to cut the summer program, it seems very clear that the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra management doesn’t have a handle on their financial situation. It is all very sad.

Frank A. Vitrano, Baltimore

