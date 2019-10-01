The BSO board has been given a short period to figure out how best to harness the deep support for the BSO that exists in Baltimore. It must prioritize music and the players above all else and the rest will follow. I do not doubt that over the last years the board has been earnest in its attempts to keep the BSO healthy, but it has seemed to many in the audience that its efforts have been coming from a place of defeat. I hope that, going forward, the board can now show more faith in this amazing orchestra and in Baltimore, and work with the rest of us to keep the BSO the great orchestra that Baltimore deserves.