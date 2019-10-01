At the opening concert for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s season (“Concert review: Baltimore Symphony Orchestra returns after labor dispute, honoring Christopher Rouse,” Sept. 28), Maestra Marin Alsop started the concert with a brief remark: “We know that Baltimore deserves this great orchestra.” She is right.
Equally, we know that there is tremendous support in Baltimore for this great orchestra. That support was there in force Friday with a full house and a joyful positive energy that permeated the evening. Anyone glancing at the 2019-20 season has to be electrified by the remarkable concerts that have been planned. This is the secret to rescuing the BSO — put on great programming and the audience will come out in force.
The BSO board has been given a short period to figure out how best to harness the deep support for the BSO that exists in Baltimore. It must prioritize music and the players above all else and the rest will follow. I do not doubt that over the last years the board has been earnest in its attempts to keep the BSO healthy, but it has seemed to many in the audience that its efforts have been coming from a place of defeat. I hope that, going forward, the board can now show more faith in this amazing orchestra and in Baltimore, and work with the rest of us to keep the BSO the great orchestra that Baltimore deserves.
Brendan Cormack, Baltimore
