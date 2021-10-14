Bravo to Baltimore Symphony Orchestra | READER COMMENTARY

Having been deprived of so much during the pandemic, I am invigorated that the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra 2021 season has arrived (”With Guns N’ Roses and the BSO, two indoor concerts herald the return of live music in a big way to Baltimore,” Sept. 27).
Our world-class orchestra is a treasure, and if you have not treated yourself to a trip to the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall, you must. We are fortunate to have new musical director James Conlon, an icon from the Los Angeles Opera, at the helm.
Last Thursday’s performance included a masterful performance of Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s Symphony No. 5, Béla Bartók’s inventive “The Miraculous Mandarin” and featured a contemporary marvel in Valerie Coleman’s “Phenomenal Women” honoring the contributions of iconic women ranging from Maya Angelou to Michelle Obama.
James Cecil, Baltimore
