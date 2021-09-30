xml:space="preserve">
xml:space="preserve">
Bravo to Baltimore Symphony Orchestra | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Sep 30, 2021 3:07 PM
Conductor Dalia Stasevska leads the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's first classical subscription concert of the season on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. Sept. 25, 2021. (Ulysses Muñoz/Baltimore Sun).
Welcome back, Baltimore Symphony Orchestra!

The concert on Sunday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall was a triumph (”With Guns N’ Roses and the BSO, two indoor concerts herald the return of live music in a big way to Baltimore,” Sept. 27).

With young dynamic Dalia Stasevska at the helm, the whole orchestra rose to the occasion.

The conductor grew up in Finland, composer Jean Sibelius’ home, and consequently she was familiar with his Symphony No. 2 in D Major. She shared his love of nature and the magic of the Finnish forests and lakes. Our audience responded to her energy with thundering applause. The 24-year-old American violinist Randall Goosby attracted a thrilling response with his sensitive and intense rendition of Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor on his Stradivarius.

Our new conductor will surely attract enthusiastic audiences of all ages.

Anne Allen Boyce Dandy, Cockeysville

