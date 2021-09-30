Bravo to Baltimore Symphony Orchestra | READER COMMENTARY

The conductor grew up in Finland, composer Jean Sibelius’ home, and consequently she was familiar with his Symphony No. 2 in D Major. She shared his love of nature and the magic of the Finnish forests and lakes. Our audience responded to her energy with thundering applause. The 24-year-old American violinist Randall Goosby attracted a thrilling response with his sensitive and intense rendition of Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 in G Minor on his Stradivarius.