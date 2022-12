Fifteen BSO musicians play an impromptu 30-minutes holiday concert of music by Bach, Handel and carols for train riders at Baltimore's Pennsylvania Station. Dec. 15, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Fifteen members of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra showed up in the Penn Station lobby to play classical holiday music for a half hour recently! Timely and lovely!

It was another harbinger of the artistic and joyful events coming soon to the Station North Arts and Entertainment District as the major renovation at Penn Station continues.

— Alan Shecter, Towson

