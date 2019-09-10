Failure of BSO talks strikes a discordant note

The announcement of the breakdown in the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s contract negotiations is a terrible development for our 104-year-old orchestra and its superb musicians (“BSO musicians file labor complaint, return to picket line,” Sept. 10).
It constitutes an utter disgrace on the part of the BSO’s board of directors and management — absolutely the worst such “leaders” in my 44 years as a BSO subscriber — who clearly all along were determined to destroy the first-class orchestra that conductors Sergiu Comissiona, David Zinman, Yuri Temirkanov and Marin Alsop lovingly created in the past half-century.
Forever shame on the current board and management. They should be driven out of town!
Charles E. Walker, Baltimore
