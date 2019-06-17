Stop treating BSO musicians so shabbily

Thank you for your report on the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra lockout. It's an absolute disgrace to treat this world class orchestra and those musicians who have given their everything for years in this shabby manner (“Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians protest Meyerhoff Symphony Hall lockout,” June 16).

The BSO is one of Baltimore's biggest treasures, and though I totally blame the orchestra's management (and don't want to hear excuses), I would hope that Gov. Larry Hogan would at least release the funds meant for our fantastic musicians!

Christine Silberberg, Pikesville

