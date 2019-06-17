BSO needs to put its musicians first

Summer can be a time of fun and travel, so it’s easy to look away for a moment and not realize what’s happening with the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (“Many American orchestras have emerged stronger from lockouts and strikes; the BSO can too,” June 17). I would like to share my personal experiences with the BSO and why I think it is so imperative that a decent contract is offered to the musicians.

Like many others, I could talk about all the ways that the BSO musicians help our city. But others have said those things already. Instead, I’m going to talk about my kids, and others like them. It’s no coincidence that in the early days since the news of the lockout broke, the most faithful ones holding signs before concerts were kids. Talk to those kids holding the signs — not just mine.You’ll find a kid who has taken a train to Juilliard pre-college every weekend, kids who have toured the world with the National Youth Orchestra, achieved admission to the prestigious Tanglewood Institute and studied at Peabody Preparatory. They are scared for their BSO friends, but also for their own futures.

These kids have worked hard to achieve what they have. What good will that do if they successfully land an orchestral job only to find the orchestra crumbling away? To find that the job that took a lifetime of preparation is only part-time? I won’t lie. After all his years of hard work and accomplishments (large scholarship offers from Juilliard and Cleveland Institute of Music), the situation with the BSO has prompted us to have serious conversations about whether our son should change course from his music major. A nice computer science degree would easily make him more money than an orchestra job in a regional orchestra — the kind of orchestra that the BSO stands to become if management is successful in implementing their contract. And if he is considering such a change, then I guarantee other extremely promising students are doing the same, or just not going into music at all.

If orchestras don’t put their musicians first and foremost, the next generation of musicians just won’t be there. I value the talented people in the BSO administration, but what good is any of their work without the musicians? If you don’t attend orchestra concerts, you may not care. But truly imagine a world where no one pursues a career in the arts; where no one grapples with the problems of how to interpret and communicate the issues of our time in a way that makes people think, laugh, or moves them to tears; where no one makes connections and inferences between past and present, such as Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Broadway show Hamilton, or where the cathartic slam of a hammer in Mahler 6 can help us all release our pent up emotions over current events; where the incredible beauty of a master violinist, the power of a phenomenal brass section, or the roll of a timpani could overwhelm your heart?

I would ask that the BSO CEO and board consider not just how important it is to the BSO musicians that they have a fair contract, but how important it is to the future of the arts everywhere that you find creative ways to keep the BSO afloat. The musicians themselves have already shown such creative leadership. They have built relationships with our political leaders and through their efforts, the state of Maryland passed the John C. Merrill Act to give $3.2 million to support the BSO. The BSO leadership needs to show that they value their musicians, but they have shown just the opposite by canceling their summer season just weeks after this bill was passed.

For the sake of our Baltimore symphony and the future of artistic institutions, we need to stand up for our arts organizations and demand that musicians and artists be treated with fairness and respect and be given a decent contract.

Nana Vaughn, Ellicott City