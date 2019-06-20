Problems with BSO show longtime management problems

I am a lifelong resident of the Baltimore-Washington area, a longtime resident of Montgomery County and a subscriber, donor, and supporter of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra since it came to the Strathmore Music Center as its second home with the opening in February 2005.

Early on, we were cheerfully informed that the BSO’s financial house had been brought in order with a balanced budget (“Many American orchestras have emerged stronger from lockouts and strikes; the BSO can too,” June 17). What we were not told at that time was that this was accomplished by a substantial raid of the symphony orchestra’s endowment.

In the succeeding years, BSO at Strathmore has had four vice presidents (mostly hired from other parts of the country with no knowledge on arrival of the development prospects for this area) and the BSO has had several vice presidents for development. All of this has led to considerable hand-wringing as to problems acquiring corporate donors in Baltimore, with no mention of and minimal achievement to date as to acquiring such donors in Montgomery County, a significant reason for the move to Strathmore. Indeed, after repeated requests to discuss financial matters relating to Strathmore, BSO management finally saw fit to agree to have this discussion Sunday evening as they announced the lockout of the musicians.

BSO management appears to be continuing a pattern of lack of initiative in finding a creative solution to the funding problem. Over the decades, the only solution that appears to have been exercised has been to reduce the musicians’ compensation. It would appear that the BSO moved into a potentially lucrative area — Strathmore has been dramatically responsive to the arrival of the BSO with consistently packed concerts — without a plan in place or personnel to achieve its goal.

In consequence, the BSO is currently paying a heavy price for a long-term lack of effective management and planning. This is harmful to Baltimore and Strathmore, and particularly damaging to the lives of the BSO musicians.

David K. Nickels, Kensington