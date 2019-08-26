Is the BSO mismanaging its assets?

Who is managing the assets, and do any have conflicts of interest? These are fair questions since publicly available information shows that five symphony board and two symphony endowment members are in investment management and, according to The Baltimore Sun, one of those board members previously resigned as a board member for the University of Maryland Medical System during the UMMS conflict of interest scandal. While we appreciate experienced board members serving as volunteers, Mr. Kjome would only say, through his assistant, that no one on the board declared a conflict of interest and he would not provide the conflict of interest policy.