BSO management deserves its own pay cut

Baltimore Sun |
Jul 16, 2019 | 4:53 PM
Jacomo Bairos, Music Director for the Amarillo Symphony, speaks to the audience at the Oregon Ridge Park. Bairos is leading Baltimore Symphony Musicians in various works they perform for the “Independence Day Extravaganza.” The event is presented by Baltimore County. (Kim Hairston / Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra management is asking the musicians to take a salary cut (“As next round of negotiations looms, BSO says 2018 audit raises doubts over financial viability,” July 15). Are the management officers and staff still getting paid their full salaries? How much has management’s compensation (as a percentage) increased over the past few years versus the musicians’ compensation over the same time period?

It would only be fair if management would take the same salary reduction as the musicians.

Charles Edwin Myers, Bethesda

