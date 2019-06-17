BSO leadership should resign 'in disgrace'

The president and board of directors of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra who have egregiously failed their raison d'être to raise sufficient funds to put the organization on a sound financial footing are now locking out the musicians who have endured repeated cutbacks in their number and salaries in the past decade (“Baltimore Symphony Orchestra musicians protest Meyerhoff Symphony Hall lockout,” June 16).
The president and board should resign in disgrace.
Charles Emerson Walker, Baltimore
