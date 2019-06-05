Saving BSO requires immediate action

In reference to the recent editorial regarding the current untenable position of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (“It’s past time for a hard conversation about the BSO,” May 31), I feel immediate and decisive action must be taken.

We need new management along with new ideas now in order to retain our world class orchestra. Other cities have proven it can be accomplished when the appropriate people are put in charge. Let’s act immediately to keep this jewel in our city.

Jerry Buxbaum

