Bravo to BSO’s Holiday Spectacular | READER COMMENTARY

Jonathan Rush conducted the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's "Holiday Spectacular" at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on Dec. 17 and 18. File. (Baltimore Sun handout).

I have always enjoyed my visits to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. However, I was very pleasantly surprised while attending the recent Holiday Spectacular. The mix of traditional Christmas fare with new ideas was refreshing. The entertaining blend of ethnic and religious backgrounds was a truly positive experience.

The BSO is truly trying to reach a broader audience. It is working. As one looks at the current season, which combines perennial classical music with other diverse genres, the effort is paying dividends.

I cannot, however, neglect to note the incredible young conductor, Jonathan Rush. His effervescent personality and musical acumen are exceptional.

Bravo BSO!

— Charlie Day, Glen Burnie

