Advertisement
Readers Respond

Bravo to BSO’s Holiday Spectacular | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Jonathan Rush conducted the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's "Holiday Spectacular" at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on Dec. 17 and 18. File. (Baltimore Sun handout).

Jonathan Rush conducted the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra's "Holiday Spectacular" at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall on Dec. 17 and 18. File. (Baltimore Sun handout).

I have always enjoyed my visits to the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall. However, I was very pleasantly surprised while attending the recent Holiday Spectacular. The mix of traditional Christmas fare with new ideas was refreshing. The entertaining blend of ethnic and religious backgrounds was a truly positive experience.

The BSO is truly trying to reach a broader audience. It is working. As one looks at the current season, which combines perennial classical music with other diverse genres, the effort is paying dividends.

Advertisement

I cannot, however, neglect to note the incredible young conductor, Jonathan Rush. His effervescent personality and musical acumen are exceptional.

Bravo BSO!

Advertisement

— Charlie Day, Glen Burnie

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.

Advertisement