BSO should not fire musicians for having opinions | READER COMMENTARY

I’m surprised that the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra would dismiss any member of the orchestra for practicing a First Amendment right to free speech (”BSO fires principal flutist Emily Skala, who was previously rebuked over social media posts,” Aug. 3). If Emily Skala were representing her opinions as the principal flutist of the BSO, it’s understandable, but it sounds like the problem is that her opinions are in conflict with donors and the administration.
Since when must an American citizen be denied an opposing opinion, and why is that a bad thing? I hope the BSO and Ms. Skala can come to terms with this situation. The bad press this could cause would be harmful to the orchestra, the performer and to the BSO’s administration. The organization already has more challenges than it needs, and Baltimore needs a successful orchestra to promote a positive aspect of what the city can be.
James Boord, Rising Sun
