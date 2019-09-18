How to save BSO: Keep musicians, cut management

The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra’s so-called management and board are seemingly struggling to find the money to provide us with a full season, which should have started this month (“Baltimore Symphony Orchestra postpones season opener by one week amid bitter labor dispute,” Sept. 13).
The money is there.
There are currently 70 musicians in the orchestra. There are 70 people working in the top-heavy management offices.
Here are a few suggestions: Cut the 70 management positions in half. The results could not possibly be worse than we are seeing today. Meanwhile, everyone in the management offices should take the same 20 percent loss of income and benefits that CEO Peter Kjome and the board are proposing for the musicians. Fair is fair.
Then stop wasting money. BSO management printed and mailed lavish, expensive announcements of the planned fall gala. Almost immediately, they canceled the gala. Last spring, of course, they announced and sent out mailers about the exciting summer season. And then they canceled the season just a few weeks later.
Who is steering this version of the Titanic, anyhow? It’s high time for a change at the wheel before it is too late.
Terminate Mr. Kjome. He is over his head.
John Jay Bonstingl, Columbia
