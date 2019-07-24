Why are musicians the ones being punished for the BSO’s financial problems?

I would imagine that a similar contribution from management, the stagehands and from Ms. Alsop’s seven-figure salary would go a long way to lowering the overall burden and would also go a long way toward lessening the discord between the players and the management. Perhaps, if everyone took a 10% salary reduction, the orchestra could sustain itself in the short term, and then the management, development personnel and board could actually do their jobs and find community and government financial support to sustain the orchestra well into the future.