Why are musicians the ones being punished for the BSO’s financial problems?

I have been following from afar the recent troubles with the Baltimore Symphony’s finances. It is troubling and sad (“The BSO should have been transparent about its financial crisis all along,” July 17). I am confused why the management and conductor Marin Alsop have not offered to contribute anything toward the deficit. Taxing only the musicians with a 20% salary reduction seems unjust when they are only a portion of the total financial outlay of the orchestra.
I would imagine that a similar contribution from management, the stagehands and from Ms. Alsop’s seven-figure salary would go a long way to lowering the overall burden and would also go a long way toward lessening the discord between the players and the management. Perhaps, if everyone took a 10% salary reduction, the orchestra could sustain itself in the short term, and then the management, development personnel and board could actually do their jobs and find community and government financial support to sustain the orchestra well into the future.
Jonathan Hsiao, Berkeley, Calif.