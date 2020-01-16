It’s very generous of those donors to step up again for the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra (“The BSO will get $7.25 million extra funds from donors. Is it enough to escape financial problems?” Jan. 14). But these donations don’t actually solve any of the BSO’s structural economic issues. The bottom line is that the BSO’s unearned income — a.k.a. donations, endowment, grants and sponsorships — can not keep up with rising expenses, especially while earned income, aka ticket sales, are flat or declining.