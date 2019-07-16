Endowment chair: BSO musicians are the best, but we can’t ignore financial woes

Trustees have consistently assisted when the BSO is in trouble, but we also have a fiduciary responsibility to our donors to adhere to the terms of our trust agreement and remain financially viable over the long term. For many years, the BSO Endowment Trust has attempted to bridge the gap to profitability. Between 2010 and 2018, the Endowment Trust has exceeded its annual 5% funding goal to the BSO every single year by making a second cash advance to offset budget deficiencies. Additionally, the Endowment Trust has already loaned the BSO an additional $2.3 million in 2019 to help address immediate financial challenges.