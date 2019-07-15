BSO endowment needs to be tapped

The goal of the endowment is to ensure the survival of the institution it supports, the BSO. The statement that an annual withdrawal of 5% or less is the only responsible way to fund the institution you support is merely a supposition. When the endowment’s return on investment has been 8% and 11.2% in the last two years and your beneficiary organization is crying “fiscal crisis,” to not take the maximum allowable draw is a violation of the endowment board’s fiduciary responsibility to the BSO. It is also irresponsible to accept money from donors who gave to the endowment to support and preserve their world-class orchestra, and who now have learned that their money might be used to grow the endowment for a successor organization. All of this while the musicians are locked out of their jobs without income and the community is deprived of a vital cultural jewel that helps to make Baltimore a great place to live.