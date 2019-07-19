Poor management and a complicit board led to BSO’s financial woes

It should be patently obvious to anyone who is paying attention that the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra should not have been allowed to consistently lose money for the last decade, despite major concessions by the musicians (“The BSO should have been transparent about its financial crisis all along,” July 17).
Clearly, the reason for the current crisis is poor management. And the endowment trust board is complicit, allowing it to happen without taking the actions that are within its power. Lack of transparency on the part of both entities has meant that this is all a “surprise.”
Competent management and more generous support from the endowment trust board could have prevented this crisis. In addition, they have “poisoned the well” by alienating all of the constituencies that would normally have come to their aid; donors, charitable foundations and local governments. Now, the musicians and the citizens of our community must pay the price. Shameful.
David Hutton, Catonsville
The writer is a governing member of the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.