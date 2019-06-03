BSO leadership change? That's music to our ears

Mark Phillips and Samira Saliba Phillips (“Baltimore Symphony needs new leadership,” May 31) have it exactly right: The CEO and Board of Directors of our much beloved Baltimore Symphony Orchestra must resign — now.

As a loyal and appreciative BSO season subscriber for more than 30 years, I am appalled, infuriated and utterly disgusted. BSO president and CEO Peter Kjome and the board have proven themselves unfit stewards. They no longer have my confidence. Our BSO's world-class musicians have done their best to work with them in good faith. The musicians' good faith has been spurned and abused by the BSO “leadership.”

BSO management canceled the entire summer season less than two weeks after it was announced. Who does such a thing? Now, the BSO musicians and their families are tragically facing an immediate and drastic loss of income. The musicians learned about this not from BSO management but from reading The Sun (“Musicians play on after Baltimore Symphony Orchestra cancels concerts, shortens season because of fiscal woes,” May 30). Management did not even have the professional courtesy — or guts — to inform the musicians at rehearsal.

I have worked in a consultative capacity with organizations across the country all my professional life, helping them to improve relationships internally and with their customers and clients. This is the worst management behavior I have ever seen. Ever. The BSO's ability to raise meaningful funds now, in this toxic atmosphere, has been made much more difficult, precisely at the worst possible moment. There is no good reason why Mr. Kjome and the board should be allowed to remain for even one more day.

I would be delighted to help them pack.

John Jay Bonstingl, Columbia

