BSO contract dispute hits a new low note

My scale reflects the toll the Baltimore Symphony’s dispute over contracts has taken on supporters like me (in sad moments, I’ve eaten a lot of chocolate). It’s been a summer to think about all sorts of “scales” — surely of the musical scales I believe our symphony musicians still practice daily even as the leadership of the Baltimore Symphony proposes to scale the orchestral enterprise back: shorter season, smaller paychecks, diminished reputation (“BSO musicians reject contract offer, jeopardizing season opening,” Sept. 11).
Our symphony hall, with its soaring ceiling, is built to scale for a world-famous orchestra. What will it become when there is no longer a first-class orchestra to draw a large discerning audience to downtown Baltimore? An Amazon distribution center? A roller rink? Offices with a food court? An air-conditioned city school? And what becomes of Strathmore?
This summer, Marin Alsop hoped to scale new heights, programming an array of contemporary women composers in honor of the 19th Amendment’s 100th year. With a heartbreaking decision, the summer season was cancelled. Loyal subscribers have in hand season tickets for 2019-20, but the autumn opening events are in jeopardy, too.
Scales don’t lie. More than my heart is heavy. Musicians walking a picket line? On a scale from 1 to 100, music-making in our beleaguered city has fallen to a new low.
Barbara Mallonee, Baltimore
