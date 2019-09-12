BSO contract dispute hits a new low note

My scale reflects the toll the Baltimore Symphony’s dispute over contracts has taken on supporters like me (in sad moments, I’ve eaten a lot of chocolate). It’s been a summer to think about all sorts of “scales” — surely of the musical scales I believe our symphony musicians still practice daily even as the leadership of the Baltimore Symphony proposes to scale the orchestral enterprise back: shorter season, smaller paychecks, diminished reputation (“BSO musicians reject contract offer, jeopardizing season opening,” Sept. 11).