Tears came to our eyes at just the thought of the possibility that Marin Alsop might leave the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and, presumably, Baltimore (“BSO music director Marin Alsop criticizes how symphony is run, hints she is “nearing the end” of her tenure,” Nov. 13). The BSO has had many outstanding music directors. However, Marin Alsop not only energized the orchestra but she enriched the Baltimore community by taking the orchestra outside of the Meyerhoff.
Her investment in the children of Baltimore, her ability to speak to audiences, her willingness to participate in activities like Artscape and other venues that exposed the orchestra to the public-at-large are all indicative of her commitment to Baltimore. As long-time subscribers, we urge the BSO administration to listen to the wisdom of the music director. Her creative instincts can surely help preserve our fantastic orchestra.
Judy and Myron Miller, Pikesville
Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.