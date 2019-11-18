Tears came to our eyes at just the thought of the possibility that Marin Alsop might leave the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra and, presumably, Baltimore (“BSO music director Marin Alsop criticizes how symphony is run, hints she is “nearing the end” of her tenure,” Nov. 13). The BSO has had many outstanding music directors. However, Marin Alsop not only energized the orchestra but she enriched the Baltimore community by taking the orchestra outside of the Meyerhoff.