Symphony gives a cancel culture performance | READER COMMENTARY

Do her opinions somehow explain why there is a lack of diversity in the BSO? Does Ms. Skala decide who fills the chairs in the orchestra pit? The suggestion is made that she has in the past made discriminatory comments? Such as what? Is her statement that “Our color palette is acoustical, not visual” one of those comments? Are there not parallels between those sentiments and Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream that children “will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character?”