There are bigger problems than the BSO

The vast majority of Maryland workers do not receive nine weeks of paid vacation and most of these workers contribute to their health care. A tiny fraction of Baltimore City residents buy tickets for the Baltimore Symphoney Orchestra, and practically no one under the age of 30 goes to hear the BSO (“Many American orchestras have emerged stronger from lockouts and strikes; the BSO can too,” June 17). Today, most older people who supported the BSO are afraid to go into the city because of crime. On top of that, why should any Maryland citizen feel sorry for the BSO when we have had so many manufacturing plants shut down and cost Marylanders lost their jobs?

J. Heming, Baltimore