Lack of transparency is why BSO board must go

Prudence would have dictated an in-depth analysis of the BSO’s business model when the decline was first apparent, and the responsibility residing in the board for musicians, donors and the public should have years ago led toward what Peter Kjome, the BSO president and CEO, now belatedly calls for: “a sustainable business model that helps control costs while expanding revenue." What would happen if the BSO would indeed have to declare bankruptcy, which given its debts now seems likely, even should the musicians agree to yet another cut in their income? A world-class orchestra with an internationally renowned conductor and reputation and strong ties to the Baltimore and Washington community would cease to exist and with it initiatives like OrchKids, joint projects with the Peabody Institute initiated by Marin Alsop and the orchestra, a yearly “boot camp” for musicians from every part of America and many more.