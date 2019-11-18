The quality of the orchestra will decline, subscribers and donors will favor other musical venues and Baltimore will lose one of its cultural treasures (“Baltimore can’t afford to lose its prized BSO star,” Nov. 14). As Maestra Alsop said in a recent hearing, the BSO has the tools to succeed, but is not using them. It is critically important that Ms. Alsop not only be included in all future deliberations of the work group tasked with restoring the BSO to fiscal solvency, but actively listened to as well. The task force then needs to involve all interested parties to translate her ideas into reality.