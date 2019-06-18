BSO management is a disgrace

As a Baltimore Symphony Orchestra subscriber and donor since 1977, I believe the current management is an absolute disgrace (“Many American orchestras have emerged stronger from lockouts and strikes; the BSO can too,” June 17).

They demean both the patrons and the musicians, and their only ideas are a "new" business model to take the BSO back to the days before Sergiu Comissiona. At the least, they demonstrate a complete lack of imagination, but even more troubling is their total dishonesty.

The BSO is a world-class orchestra that I love. I have increased my donations each year, but will do so no more.

Harold Kanarek