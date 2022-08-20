David Brooks should know that appeasement never works | READER COMMENTARY

Audrey Ruttan, center, and Toni Ringlein, right, rally with more than 50 Donald Trump supporters Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, outside the Riverside, California FBI office to protest the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago earlier that week. (Terry Pierson/Tribune Content Agency). ((Photo by Terry Pierson, The Press-Enterprise/SCNG))

David Brooks’ statement that the search of Mar-a-Lago could cause the reelection of Donald Trump was more than just stupid, it was cowardly, and it suggested that the U.S. Department of Justice stop poking the Trump Bear (”David Brooks: Did the FBI just reelect Donald Trump?” Aug. 12). Mr. Brooks’ statement was a signal to the ex-president that “I, David Brooks, warned ‘them,’ Mr. Trump. Remember me, David Brooks, when you take over and rule over us.”

The application of the rule of law takes courage, perseverance and a total devotion to the principle that no one is above the law. The Justice Department cannot apply the law according to what might happen if Mr. Trump is indicted. Mr. Brooks and many others exaggerate the right wing’s potential response to a Trump indictment. The Justice Department and the government behind it has weathered far worse events.

For example, for the better part of 1955 to 1965, the South was in direct revolt against the Justice Department and its agencies. Hundreds of citizens who sought freedom were hung, dragged to death and some were drowned and mutilated by Trump-like thugs. Then, just as now, the David Brooks of that era wrote that the South had to be “tamed” slowly so as not to make them mad and violent.

Appeasement never works, not in 1960s Mississippi, and not in Florida in 2022. Mr. Brooks’ column was a quivering cry from a man who fears the imagined shadow of Donald Trump.

— Tim Basaldua, Beverly Hills, Florida

