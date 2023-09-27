Readers remember Brooks Robinson: a legend on and off the field | READER COMMENTARY

Brooks at his best

A young boy’s father in York, Pennsylvania, had gotten in touch with Rick Vaughn, the Orioles VP of Communications, knowing how big a fan his son was of No. 5 (“Dan Rodricks: Forever Brooks, a fixture in Baltimore long after his baseball days,” Sept. 26). The man’s little boy was ill, and he asked Vaughn if he could possibly have Brooks Robinson cheer up his son with a call. After passing along the phone number, several days later Vaughn checked in with Brooks to see if he had yet had a chance to call that sick kid in York.

There have been a multitude of nonstop, well deserved accolades regarding Brooks Calbert Robinson, Jr. But superseding them all, nothing else needs to be said beyond Brooks’ reply to Rick Vaughn:

“No. I drove up there to see him.”

— Joe Pachino, Baltimore

Brooks Robinson: a legendary player and person

Brooks Robinson played for 23 seasons with the Orioles, two more than “Iron Man” Cal Ripken Jr. (“Brooks Robinson, legendary Hall of Fame third baseman for the Orioles, dies at 86,″ Sept. 26). He earned American League Most Valuable Player honors in 1964, 16 Gold Gloves, four A.L. pennants, two world championships (1966 and 1970), a plaque in Cooperstown, and the lifelong adoration of Orioles fans. An 18-time All-Star, he had 2,848 hits and as many home runs (268) as Jim Palmer had wins.

Through it all, he remained modest, genuine and down to earth. My uncle, Joe Starr, a former minor league first baseman, once met him at a gas station and recalled that he couldn’t have been nicer. Robinson later donated all of his memorabilia to charity.

One spectacular play encapsulated Robinson’s career. In the sixth inning of Game 1 of the 1970 World Series, with the score tied 3-3, Cincinnati’s Lee May hit a Palmer change-up down the third-base line. Robinson ran into foul territory to snag it, then whirled around 180 degrees and bounced his throw to first baseman Boog Powell for the out. With apologies to Willie Mays, it was the greatest defensive play in World Series history — one only the “Human Vacuum Cleaner” could have made. The next inning, Robinson’s home run gave Baltimore a 4-3 win en route to an Orioles world championship. Robinson turned the Series into his personal highlight reel (including a diving Game 3 snare of a Johnny Bench line drive) and was named 1970 World Series MVP.

As a legendary player, a city icon, and simply as a person, he will be greatly missed.

— Stephen A. Silver, San Francisco, California

Kneeling in prayer, Thomas E. Kearney of Silver Spring gazes up at the statue of Brooks Robinson shortly after learning of the Hall of Fame third baseman's death which was announced by the team before their game against the Washington Nationals during a Major League Baseball, interleague game at Oriole Park at Camden Yards Tuesday Sept. 26, 2023. Baltimore cut its Magic Number down to two, shutting out the Nationals, 1-0. (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun Staff) (Karl Merton Ferron/Baltimore Sun)

Photo captures our feelings about Brooks Robinson’s death

The front page of today’s sports section features a photo of a man kneeling in front of the Camden Yards statue of Brooks Robinson with his O’s cap respectfully placed over his heart (“Orioles fans honor Brooks Robinson at Camden Yards: ‘He was Baltimore baseball,’” Sept. 26). That photo says it all about how every O’s fan feels about the passing of the greatest and most beloved Oriole of all time. Well done.

— Benjamin Rosenberg, Baltimore

Brooks is finally playing for a higher league

As an Oriole fan since their very beginning, I had the pleasure of rooting for such greats as Brooks Robinson, who passed away Tuesday at the age of 86 (“Reaction to Orioles’ Brooks Robinson’s death | PHOTOS,” Sept. 26). He played a career record of 23 years with the same team, the Baltimore Orioles. He won 16 gold gloves for his outstanding play at third base. He made such spectacular plays during the 1970 World Series against the Reds that when Pete Rose came to bat one time during the series, he said that Robinson should be playing in a higher league. Well, I guess Pete finally got his wish. One of the nicest guys to ever play professional sports will be mourned and missed by millions of baseball fans all over the country.

— Charles Michael Sitero, Ormond Beach, Florida

My son and I ran into Brooks Robinson at a crab house

Slate gray skies dominated the Baltimore skyline on Tuesday this week — so apropos because it was the day we lost a legend in Brooks Robinson. Fifteen years ago, I took my son, also named Brooks, to a popular crab house on Eastern Avenue to celebrate his birthday.

He was a great human being first and a stellar baseball player second.

As we entered the dining room, we passed by a booth where Eddie Murray and Brooks Robinson sat, enjoying a pile of crabs. As we were seated I asked our server if she could make arrangements for my son to pose with Robinson for a photograph (after the crabs were devoured). Robinson gladly posed with my son. He was a great human being first and a stellar baseball player second. And, by the way, my son happened to be wearing an Orioles shirt!

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

Brooks Robinson’s final home run

It’s fair to say that Brooks was a terrific fielder and a pretty good hitter and a great person. No one would disagree.

I have an odd memory of Brooks. Odd, because I didn’t actually see the event (“Brooks Robinson’s 10 greatest moments as an Oriole,” Sept. 26).

In 1977 in April, Brooks was playing what was to be his last season. I was in law school, and on Tuesday, April 19, I went to the game at Memorial stadium. Attendance was announced at 4,826, including me. The game went into extra innings. Brooks was not in the starting lineup.

Unfortunately, the Cleveland Indians as they were then called, scored three runs in the top of the 10th to take a 5-2 lead. Dejected, and with school the next morning, I left the game at that point. I lived in an apartment at the intersection of Loch Raven Boulevard and The Alameda. I walked home.

In the bottom of the 10th, a run was scored making it 5-3. Then Brooks was called upon to pinch hit with two men on base. There was one out. Brooks hit a three-run homer and the Orioles won the game 6-5. That was Brooks’ 268th career home run and his final one. I was almost home by the time he hit the home run, as it was perhaps a third of a mile from the stadium to my apartment. The noise was deafening.

— Irwin Weiss, Lutherville

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota, Aug. 22, 1977-- A young fan gives Baltimore Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson a pen for an autograph Sunday minutes before the Minnesota Twins crowd were told that the 23-year veteran of the Orioles had retired. (file photo scanned 10/5/01) (UNKNOWN /)

My dinner with Brooks (and Yuri Temirkanov)

Much has been said of the ability of music to bring together people of varied walks of life. I’ve experienced this time again over the many years during which music has played such an important part of my life. It’s how I met the great and humble Brooks Robinson (“Peter Schmuck: Brooks Robinson was one of the greatest baseball players ever. He was an even better man.” Sept. 26).

As the very lucky PR director of the Baltimore Symphony for most of the tenure of Maestro Yuri Temirkanov, I often organized and joined the post-concert dinners following performances at the Meyerhoff. Typically they involved the acclaimed guest soloists that Maestro Temirkanov enticed to Baltimore, artist managers, as well as the occasional odd guest who sat silent and in awe that they were somehow included in a late-night dinner among the luminaries of the classical music world.

It just so happened that Maestro Temirkanov’s good friends from Philadelphia were attending on this particular concert night. As was the custom, the artistic manager informed me of post-concert plans and those who would be joining for dinner. As an afterthought, she mentioned: “By the way, Brooks Robinson is joining as well.”

I asked her to repeat it, convinced that it was an uncanny confusion of names. “No,” she replied, “it’s THAT Brooks Robinson.” I remember using the backstage phone to call my dad back in Toledo. He was convinced I had heard it wrong.

Just as so many times before, after well-wishing friends, symphony patrons and fans had departed Maestro’s dressing room or the Green Room, we made our way from the stage door to what was known as Spike & Charlie’s across Cathedral Street. There in the private dining room awaited our dinner guests, the friends from Philadelphia and, as promised, Mr. and Mrs. Brooks Robinson.

Hall of Fame former Orioles third baseman Brooks Robinson and his wife, Connie, gaze at each other during a pause in Brooks' address to the crowd who gathered for the unveiling of his statue. (Baltimore Sun photo by Karl Merton Ferron)

As “Mr. Oriole” would have it, formalities were dispensed with quickly. “Please call me Brooks.” “Please call me Yuri.” We all became fast friends. I found myself sitting next to Brooks, and he asked as many questions of me as I wanted to ask of him. We all talked of family and travels, where we from (Arkansas, St. Petersburg, Russia; and me, from the home of Mudhens), a bit of baseball, but much more about music.

Maestro Temirkanov knew a star when he was in the presence of one and so as the evening turned into the next day, the two exchanged autographs — Maestro drawing his inimitable caricature on a napkin for Mrs. Robinson; Brooks signing the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra program for Yuri. As we were departing, Brooks asked for my address and, as promised, a few days later, an autographed photo from his legendary days with the Baltimore Orioles — a team he never left — arrived in the mail.

I had the good fortune to run into Brooks a few times since that memorable post-concert dinner. To my amazement, he never forgot that particular night. You can be sure I never will.

— Gregory Tucker, Baltimore

Brooks Robinson was the type of man we want our sons to be

My roommate from college (from so many years ago) lives in South Carolina. He sent me an email expressing his condolences on Brooks Robinson’s passing (“Brooks Robinson: Orioles players, manager Brandon Hyde, the baseball world and beyond remember ‘Mr. Oriole,’” Sept. 26). He reminded me of how much I spoke of Brooks as a player and a person when we were in college.

I replied to his email this way: “He was every little boy’s idol. He was every man’s idol. He’d show up at parades, Little League end of the year parties … wherever people wanted him. His autograph is worthless (because he’d sign for anyone) but his presence was priceless. He wasn’t just a Baseball Hall of a Famer but more importantly he was a human being Hall of Famer. He would meet you and introduce himself as if he didn’t expect anyone to know who he was. He was the type of man we’d all want our sons to be like. He was the type of man each of us would like to be like.

— Jim Mundy, Ellicott City

Let’s hope today’s young O’s follow Brooks Robinson’s example

I grew up (literally) during the Brooks Robinson years (“Orioles Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson through the years | PHOTOS,” Sept. 26). This included a time when he attended a Brehms Boys Club awards meeting in the basement social hall of the Parkside Methodist Church. I wish I had been old enough and aware enough to have realized what a privilege that was.

I certainly became aware of what a gifted athlete he was as the years passed. And I observed the joy he seemed to feel playing the game of baseball. What a wonderful teammate he must have been. I’ve been reminded of this special quality recently watching Adley Rutschman play.

What a wonderful teammate he must have been. I’ve been reminded of this special quality recently watching Adley Rutschman play.

I also have heard of firsthand experiences with Brooks by his care givers in the later stages of his life. It is clear that he was a non-pretentious man who very readily expressed appreciation for the efforts extended to him. I feel confident to say that I believe this is how he behaved every day of his life.

I’m sure Brooks wanted financial security for himself and his family, but I wonder if he would have been driven to go beyond a reasonable level if it meant leaving Baltimore. It seems unlikely. I hope that most of the young Orioles currently providing fan’s with the pleasure and excitement we have not seen for a long time will feel a Brooks-like loyalty to Baltimore, and not just follow the money.

Brooks has been missed, and will continue to be missed. The world needs more people like him. If there is a funeral service and the route is announced, I hope the people of Baltimore and surrounding areas will line the streets in Black and Orange colors.

— Dave Gibson, New Freedom, Pennsylvania

Heartfelt condolences on the passing of Brooks Robinson

Heartbroken to hear of the passing of the legendary Brooks Robinson (“Brooks Robinson, legendary Hall of Fame third baseman for the Orioles, dies at 86,″ Sept. 26) — “Mr. Gold Glove” at Third Base, a huge advocate for the MLB Players’ Association, and a great man and friend. My thoughts go out to the Robinson family, his fans and the Orioles organization.

— Paul Bacon, Hallandale Beach, Florida

Brooks was among many great Orioles

The death of Brooks Robinson Tuesday summoned the sweet mist of memories of who has kicked the dirt around third base in Baltimore. Following Brooksie was Cal Ripken, and then Manny Machado, and now we have 22-year-old Gunnar Henderson, a favorite for American League Rookie of the Year. He hit a home run Tuesday to perpetuate all the good karma on our infield’s left flank and win a game that reduced the magic number heading toward the playoffs. Thanks Brooks. Thanks Cal. Thanks Manny. Thanks Gunnar. And all in many of our blessed lifetimes!

— Stan Heuisler, Baltimore

Was there ever a ballplayer more worthy of emulation?

As a Little League third baseman, I’d take my place on the field and kick imaginary pebbles to the side, just the way Brooks did (“Orioles fans honor Brooks Robinson at Camden Yards: ‘He was Baltimore baseball,’” Sept. 26). When it was my turn to bat, I’d step into the box and put my left hand on my batting helmet before taking two or three practice swings, just the way Brooks did. Was there ever a ballplayer more worthy of emulation than the great Brooks Robinson?

— Herb Cromwell, Catonsville

Brooks Robinson detoured to my dad’s nursing home on the way to the airport

My late husband, Rowland King, was a friend of Brooks Robinson. Around the early 1990s, Brooks asked Rowland for a ride to the airport. On the way, Rowland asked if they could stop in Severna Park at a nursing home, where my 90-year-old dad, James Cronin, lived at the time. Brooks said fine, even though he was in a hurry. What a thrill this was for my father, who was an avid Oriole fan. I was told my dad’s eyes just lit up; he was so thrilled to meet Brooks Robinson in person and to have him visit. After that my Dad was quite a celebrity at the nursing home. It showed what a kind and caring person Brooks Robinson was and how he will be remembered as such.

— Eleanor King, Towson