A Brooks Robinson interview you don’t want to miss | READER COMMENTARY

The “Wall to Wall Baseball” episode with Tom Davis interviewing Brooks Robinson that I watched on Sunday, April 23, 2023, on Mid-Atlantic Sports Network was one of the best, if not the best, interviews on any subject.

Brooks’ memory was extraordinary. Every baseball fan, not only Baltimore fans, should witness this absolutely comprehensive review of a wonderful human being’s life.

Suggest you consider bringing it up on your TVs “On Demand.” It is time well spent!

— Fred Magaziner, Pikesville

