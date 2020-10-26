xml:space="preserve">
The day my daughter lectured Brooks Robinson | READER COMMENTARY

For The Baltimore Sun
Oct 26, 2020 2:26 PM
Former Baltimore Oriole and Hall of Famer Brooks Robinson at The Brooks Robinson High School All-Star Game of Maryland press conference where they announced the high school players that will participate in the 2015 game. File. Lloyd Fox/Baltimore Sun #590 (Lloyd Fox / Baltimore Sun Media Group)

Mary Shoemaker’s letter, “Oh, the wonder of Brooks, the Birds and the 1970 World Series” (Oct. 23), reminded me of my Brooks Robinson moment.

My daughters and his daughter were students at Maryvale Preparatory School. At a Father-Daughter Dinner, Brooks, our daughters and I were seated at the same table. He was the speaker of the evening. Suddenly, every father in the room was my best friend, stopping at our table to greet Brooks.

When he was about to speak, my older daughter said, “Mr. Robinson, please don’t speak too long. We have to get home to watch the last episode of ‘M*A*S*H.’”

Joe McCurdy, Chestertown
