The day my daughter lectured Brooks Robinson | READER COMMENTARY

Mary Shoemaker’s letter, “Oh, the wonder of Brooks, the Birds and the 1970 World Series” (Oct. 23), reminded me of my Brooks Robinson moment.
My daughters and his daughter were students at Maryvale Preparatory School. At a Father-Daughter Dinner, Brooks, our daughters and I were seated at the same table. He was the speaker of the evening. Suddenly, every father in the room was my best friend, stopping at our table to greet Brooks.
When he was about to speak, my older daughter said, “Mr. Robinson, please don’t speak too long. We have to get home to watch the last episode of ‘M*A*S*H.’”
Joe McCurdy, Chestertown
