Oh, the wonder of Brooks, the Birds and the 1970 World Series | READER COMMENTARY

Thank you for the front page article about Brooks Robinson and the 1970 World Series (“‘I was in a zone’: Orioles great Brooks Robinson’s awe-inspiring World Series remembered 50 years later,” Oct. 21). It made me laugh out loud with joy and it’s been a while since that happened.
I was a sophomore in college in 1970 with two buddies from Bermuda who thought soccer was “The Game” and that baseball took no skill. I plopped them down in front of the first game, pointed to third base, and said, “Watch that guy.”
They were genuflecting by the ninth inning. Live long and prosper, Brooks!
Mary Shoemaker, Towson
