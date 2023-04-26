Neither the Mississippi nor capitalism is in great health | READER COMMENTARY

The Diamond Lady, a once majestic riverboat, rests in mud at Riverside Park Marina in Martin Luther King Jr. Riverside Park along the Mississippi River on October 19, 2022 in Memphis, Tennessee. (Scott Olson/Getty Images) (Scott Olson/Getty Images)

Someone do a wellness check on columnist David Brooks. All those blueberries along the banks of the Mississippi River must have fermented leaving him more drunk on American exceptionalism than usual (”David Brooks: The power of American capitalism,” April 21).

His metaphor, summed up: “The mighty Mississippi rolls on,” and “American capitalism rolls on.” He never resorts to the tired cliché of rising tides and lifted boats, but like a jar of Prego, you know it’s in there. Visit the streets and growing homeless encampments of any American city to witness the many ways our rushing economic waters leave too many boats — meaning people, disproportionately Black and brown — firmly stuck in the mud.

Advertisement

Brooks casually laments the “wretched political era” we’re living through, as if the rise of fascism and the realities of racism can ever be separated from the economic systems that enable both, before shrugging his shoulders and returning to the river.

Here’s where the metaphor is waterlogged from the start. The “mighty Mississippi” reached its lowest level in a decade last year, the same year the nonprofit American Rivers placed it on its top 10 most endangered list due to pollution and habitat loss. Absent sufficient public sector investment in basic human needs like affordable housing, livable wages and access to health care, the U.S. economy is producing contemporary homelessness.

Advertisement

Perhaps his comparison holds after all. Drink up, David.

— Kevin Lindamood, Baltimore

The writer is president and CEO of Health Care for the Homeless.

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.