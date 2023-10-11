Will Baltimoreans someday name their babies after Jackson Holliday? | READER COMMENTARY

Fans line up to have their pictures taken with the Brooks Robinson statue before the start of the Thursday, Sept. 28, 2023 game between the Orioles and Red Sox at Camden Yards. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun) (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

The recent passing of Brooks Robinson triggered the return of the old quote, “In New York, they named a candy bar after Reggie Jackson. Here in Baltimore, we name our children after Brooks Robinson.” That really resonated with me because my husband’s name is Brooks, and we welcomed our firstborn Henry Brooks in June (”‘Brooks Robinson is Baltimore’: With tears and laughs at Camden Yards, family members and team legends honor ‘Mr. Oriole,’” Oct. 2).

The name originated from a radio commercial for used cars my mother-in-law heard featuring Brooks Robinson saying, “Tell ‘em Brooks sent you.” Growing up, my dad used to joke that if my twin sister and I were boys we would’ve been named Frank and Brooks. Only Orioles fans understood what that meant. Most people in Baltimore have similar stories — knowing a Brooks, raising a Brooks, etc.

This exciting young team full of future stars brings the question: Who will be the new Brooks, the Baltimore legend that people name their children after?

Could it be Adley? I’ve already had friends name their pets and babies after Adley Rutschman. Or Gunnar Henderson after team’s Most Valuable Oriole and presumptive American League Rookie of the Year? Maybe the city will have a jump in babies named Jackson in the future when Orioles top 2022 draft pick Jackson Holliday eventually makes his big league debut.

No matter the name, it is an exciting time to be an Orioles fan and to reminisce about the great history of this team. It’s the magic of Orioles baseball.

— Joanna Kozlowski, Baltimore

