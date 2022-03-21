David Brooks does it again | READER COMMENTARY

WOW! David Brooks does it again. He once again, as he is known to do with his insightful op-eds, hit the nail on the proverbial head, with his piece “This is why Putin can’t back down” (March 14). It made me think about Vladimir Putin’s fellow autocrat wannabe, Donald Trump. The big difference between the two is that, despite being evil, Mr. Putin is trying to unite his country in his image. Mr. Trump on the other hand is trying to tear America/Americans apart for his imagined self-glorification.

Then there is that political cartoon that ran the same day, depicting the “Freedumb Convoy.” I’m guessing it is a white guy behind that tinted out truck windshield. If I were going to make a change to this political cartoon, I would replace the semi cab with a Dodge RAM pickup truck, with the white guy pictured, not blurred out.

Both of these say a lot about today’s America.

Joseph Costa, Baltimore

