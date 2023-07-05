Who is paying attention to Brooklyn? | READER COMMENTARY

Acting Baltimore Police Commissioner Richard Worley, left, and Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott take questions from the media about the shooting of 30 people at a block party at Brooklyn Homes Sunday, July 2, 2023. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun). (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

So Mayor Brandon Scott and acting Police Commissioner Richard Worley say they know “Brooklyn Day” is an annual event, they just didn’t know when the block party was happening this year (”Baltimore City Council to hold hearing after mass shooting; acting commissioner says police crowd response was ‘too late,’” July 3). Someone in the Baltimore Police Department looked on social media and apparently found nothing.

Well, Councilwoman Phylicia Porter represents that area; why not ask her? Better yet, get off the chair in front of the computer and pay a visit to Brooklyn — someone there would have known when it was happening.

Televised remarks from residents criticized the lack of police presence all the time. Being proactive ahead of time might not have prevented the shooting, but maybe it could have turned out to be less destructive if police had been right there during the event. And maybe the shooters wouldn’t have gotten away.

— Donna Marshall, Timonium

