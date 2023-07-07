Brooklyn Homes shooting: more than enough blame to go around | READER COMMENTARY

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JULY 2: Baltimore Police investigate the site of a mass shooting in the Brooklyn Homes neighborhood on July 2, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland. At least two people were killed and 28 others were wounded during the shooting at a block party on Saturday night. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

Police should have responded to red flags

Brooklyn Homes mass shooting should have been no surprise for the Baltimore Police Department (“Baltimore City Council to hold hearing after mass shooting; acting commissioner says police crowd response was ‘too late,’” July 3). It occurred on a hot sunny day, in a neighborhood plagued with violence; two warnings werephoned into 911 of armed people at the event; and hundreds of people gathered in the neighborhood. How many more red flags are needed to get a response from the Baltimore Police?

They should have been analyzing the information in a timely fashion, rapidly deploying resources, assessing the crowd with boots on the ground in the community, deploying a presence and following up, accordingly. Its called predictive policing, proactive policing or plain ol’ community policing. Such policing models are 101 basics to any seasoned commander. The city leadership dropped the ball again. What has the recently outgoing commissioner taught his successor? Very little if you use the Brooklyn Homes mass shooting as the barometer. We should be outraged, knowing what we know; the citizens of Baltimore deserve better!

Advertisement

— John E. Gavrilis, Baltimore

The writer is a retired chief of the Maryland Transit Administration Police and former Baltimore police commander.

Advertisement

Community policing requires participation from the community

Well, another cop-shaming editorial from the Sunpapers editorial staff: (”Brooklyn Homes tragedy reveals how far Baltimore is from true community policing,” July 5).

My understanding of the gist of the editorial is that the BPD should have been previously aware of the block party and should have assigned sufficient cops to the event, which might have prevented the subsequent firearms violence … well maybe.

What was omitted was that the block party organizers failed to obtain a permit for the event, which is required by the city. Application for a permit goes to the BPD and the Baltimore Fire Department as an official notification of the upcoming block party and that there may be possible street closures. The permit application has to be approved by the BPD.

If there was any real failure of a community policing effort, it was clearly on the community, not the cops. This block party has been a community fixture for years, and its organizers should have known that a city permit was required. For whatever reason, it was not done. This omission is on the Brooklyn Homes community, not the BPD.

This is the underlying failure of the current community policing effort; it is supposedly a partnership, not just the sole responsibility of the cops. If the community does not actively engage and fully participate, especially in dysfunctional and challenged neighborhoods, it is doomed to failure and bad stuff predictably occurs.

The consequences are now formidable: another mass shooting, two people dead and scores wounded, mostly young people. We will have another protest march through the Brooklyn neighborhood streets (which should impress the shooters). The local political outrage from the “usual suspects,” censure in the national media, and the inevitable finger-pointing newspaper editorials. Again, we totally ignore the complexities and compromises inherent in big-city policing that underlie these problems and stymie practical and realistic solutions.

A late friend and colleague of mine in the BPD, in a fit of abject frustration, once declared: The trouble with police work is that there are too many non-police trying to tell real police how to police non-policeable situations. From the cops’ unique point of view, that just about says it all.

— John Fuller, Perry Hall

Advertisement

Nonprofit, community event permits should be free

The permit process for large events is supposed to help make the city aware of those events so its various agencies can provide appropriate support and work around the events. Unfortunately there are fees involved, and many people and groups on tight budgets. Even if they are aware of the need for a permit, they might try to economize by not getting one. This may annoy the bureaucrats, but realistically, if you make people pay to communicate, some of them are not going to communicate.

Perhaps it would be more effective to make permits for block parties and nonprofit community events free but required, issuing periodic reminders online, in emails or in bills. If an event that obviously took some organizing was found in progress with no permit on file there might be a citation and a small fine, just to emphasize that communication is expected. That way the financial incentive would be for letting the city know in advance. Of course, administrative costs would then have to be covered by other funds, but if things were generally better organized as a result, that might be more economical in the long run.

This might not be the best solution, but it might help. The more people suggest other ideas, the better: at this stage we need to think of all the possible solutions we can.

— Katharine W. Rylaarsdam, Baltimore

Instead of blaming police for tragedy, work with them to find shooters

Amazingly again, in the aftermath of the Brooklyn Homes shootings, all anyone can do is blame the police (”Pressure mounts for arrest in Brooklyn Homes shooting amid complex investigation,” July 6. Reports say as many as 700 people were there and yet I have not seen or heard any reporting that says even one of those people has provided any information on the shooters. Not one person saw or knows who did it? You have to offer $28,000 for someone to do something to help their community? Pathetic.

— Bruce Rice, Towson

Advertisement

Add your voice: Respond to this piece or other Sun content by submitting your own letter.