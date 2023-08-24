Translating what’s been said about delayed Brooklyn Homes report | READER COMMENTARY

In reference to the recent article on the delayed after-action report on the Brooklyn Day shootings (”It’s been 45 days since the Brooklyn shootings. Where is the city’s after-action report?” Aug. 18), once you understand politico-speak, explanation of the article is much clearer. Hopefully, I can clear that up for you.

First, when it’s observed that the “final product” of the police after-action report is “larger in scope than police described,” that means it’s not done.

Second, Mayor Brandon Scott’s claim that the reports from various city organizations will be compiled by the city administrator who is putting together a “comprehensive assessment” with recommendations for “interagency coordination,” that means the reports are still not done and won’t be done for awhile.

Third, why couldn’t the mayor’s office specifically address when that report might be released? How can they when they aren’t done?

Fourth, there’s the observation by police spokespersons that the department’s compliance bureau has completed a “draft” of the after-action review and was “actively working to finalize” it. This means, guess what? The report is not done!

Finally, when asked for an update on the status of the review, a police spokeswoman issued this written statement: “The review will be shared with several internal and external stakeholders for final revision and will be publicized in accordance with BPD and the Mayor’s Office.” This obviously means the report is not done and we have no idea when it will be.

When asked about the release of the reports, Mayor Scott stated that he did not want to rush them: “I’m not going to rush them to complete that,” he said during a news conference. “But know that it will be completed fully, and that we will go from there.” This basically means that he has no clue when the report will be done because it is not done and reporters should stop asking.

But the mayor did state, “When I see it, you’ll see it.” And what does that mean? Don’t hold your breath.

— Stas Chrzanowski, Baltimore

