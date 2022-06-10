Lierman will make a terrific comptroller | READER COMMENTARY

Del. Brooke Lierman, a Democratic candidate for state comptroller, meets with party members at the "Welcome Back BBQ Bash" hosted by the Maryland Democratic Party. July 18, 2021. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun). (Kenneth K. Lam)

I was happy that a recent poll showed that Del. Brooke E. Lierman is ahead in the race to be Maryland’s next comptroller (”Maryland comptroller’s race: Sun/UB poll shows Lierman leads Adams in Democratic primary for state comptroller,” June 6).

As the city planner representing South Baltimore for 15 years, I worked very closely with Delegate Lierman on a range of issues. Not only does she respond quickly and effectively, but she’s also proactive in assisting her constituent neighborhoods to move forward on the issues that are most important to them. I’m confident that the citizens of Maryland will benefit greatly from her experience and skills.

I’m so excited that she’s decided to run, and I know she will be a great asset to Maryland as our next state comptroller.

— Brent Flickinger, Baltimore

