Stop-and-frisk policing does not work | READER COMMENTARY

The New York Police Department’s own inspector general produced a report stating there was no correlation between the drop in crime and broken windows policing. Most importantly, black and brown people were overwhelmingly stopped by police, no matter which boroughs they traveled. Statistics showed that whites were more likely to carry weapons yet were stopped at significantly lower rates. Additionally, rates in which weapons were found were worse than a random coin flip. In fact, crime rates continued to decline after “stop and frisk” was ruled unconstitutional and stopped.