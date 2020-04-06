Stop-and-frisk policing does not work | READER COMMENTARY

Regarding the commentary, “Homicide is a ‘devastating plague’ on black communities, and it is time we stop ignoring it" (April 3), the author promotes the narrative that we need to mimic the policies that New York City used. He states that “stop and frisk,” and inferred that broken windows policing, were responsible for the declines in homicides in that city. This is factually incorrect.
The New York Police Department’s own inspector general produced a report stating there was no correlation between the drop in crime and broken windows policing. Most importantly, black and brown people were overwhelmingly stopped by police, no matter which boroughs they traveled. Statistics showed that whites were more likely to carry weapons yet were stopped at significantly lower rates. Additionally, rates in which weapons were found were worse than a random coin flip. In fact, crime rates continued to decline after “stop and frisk” was ruled unconstitutional and stopped.
The only thing these tactics were effective in doing was alienating the black and brown communities and engaging in unconstitutional policing. Simply put, “stop and frisk” and broken windows policing are failed policing strategies. They won’t work in Baltimore either. If you want crimes rates to stop, put a professional police force on the streets.
Leonard Walker, Silver Spring
