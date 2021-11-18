Brochin: Sun wrongly labels my opposition to ‘squeegee kids’ as racist | READER COMMENTARY

While it’s good to see that members of The Baltimore Sun’s editorial board listen to talk radio, it’s disturbing but not surprising when they make up their own facts (”‘Squeegee kids’ are a symptom of Baltimore’s problems, not the cause,” Nov. 16). First and foremost, my disdain at Baltimore County residents having to endure the gauntlet of squeegee kids when exiting the Jones Falls Expressway is far from racial. If the same thing were happening where Route 702 runs into Essex and there were white kids harassing and threatening Baltimore County residents if they didn’t agree to have their windows washed, I would have the same reaction.