Britney Spears illustrates need to reform guardianship laws | READER COMMENTARY

Reading about Britney Spears’ fight for her freedom from her father’s guardianship, I thought about the many persons I have represented as a guardianship attorney who sought to have their guardianship terminated (”Britney Spears speaks up for first time after controversial documentary,” Feb. 10).
Courts seem more willing to appoint a guardian than to terminate one. Most troubling is when the guardian aggressively opposes the termination, just like Britney Spears’ case. Like Britney’s case, Maryland courts generally allow guardians to use funds earmarked for the ward’s care to pay for lawyers to fight the ward who now wants to prove she should have control over her own life.
As a member of a Maryland guardianship workgroup, I will continue to work for guardianship reform, because it’s not just Britney.
Ria Rochvarg, Ellicott City
