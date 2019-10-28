Roads, schools, hospitals and bridges (oh yes, bridges) are all objects of intense use and therefore generate the need for maintenance. As a long-term resident of Kent Island, I have commuted around many different maintenance projects from painting to entire deck removal. As we all know, we have cycled back to the re-deck process again (“Bay Bridge backups may be painful, but delayed repairs could make them worse,” Oct. 8).
Since the last time this occurred, traffic volumes have increased creating even more backups. On a normal night, a single fender bender can cause a crossing to exceed an hour. Several things have occurred to help increase volume such as more residents, children of residents who are young adults yet cannot find meaningful employment on the shore, and a beautiful new expressway in Delaware. One thing that has not occurred is a solution.
Anyone who has lived on our side of the bridge knows the word “study” has been tossed around since the second bridge was completed. I am not sure that any study was ever completed without generating another study. One wonders how much could’ve been accomplished with the funds dedicated to studies (or what exactly they are the studying). It reminds me of college when I would go “study” with friends and end up in a bar. Similar results it seems.
The latest groundbreaking study releases ridiculous results and, yet again, a plan to build a third bridge at Sandy Point. By the way, that simple solution that all the studies conclude does not talk about the Severn or Kent Narrows bridges, access roads on both Kent Island and Broadneck and the loss of valuable park land on both sides. Possible short-term solutions for now are to allow state employees who have to commute to vary their schedules so they are not in traffic on Fridays, encourage federal employers to do the same and lastly, promote Western Maryland.
Ocean City is the jewel in the eye of many residents yet the mountains are just as beautiful. It’s time to give the beach a break for the winter and find other attractions that can be just as enjoyable. For once, it would be nice to hear a politician not be so worried about “reach the beach” and help preserve the Land of Pleasant Living. And by the way, this message should be relayed to residents of Northern Virginia and Pennsylvania as well (try thinking outside the box — or beach — for a change).
Tim Aland, Stevensville
