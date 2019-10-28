Ocean City is the jewel in the eye of many residents yet the mountains are just as beautiful. It’s time to give the beach a break for the winter and find other attractions that can be just as enjoyable. For once, it would be nice to hear a politician not be so worried about “reach the beach” and help preserve the Land of Pleasant Living. And by the way, this message should be relayed to residents of Northern Virginia and Pennsylvania as well (try thinking outside the box — or beach — for a change).