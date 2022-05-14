Formula shortage? Don’t forget advantages of breastfeeding | READER COMMENTARY

Kate Raess, a nursing mother, poses for a photograph with her 11-week-old son Mac at their home Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Wheaton, Illinois. (John J. Kim/Chicago Tribune) (John J. Kim / Chicago Tribune)

I was disturbed to read about the recent shortage of infant formula (“Baby formula shortage puts parents across US in a bind,” May 11), related to the recent recall of potentially contaminated formula. Fortunately, there is a safe, almost no-cost and readily available alternative — namely, breast milk.

Besides eliminating a cost of $1,200 to $1,500 over one year and convenient all-day availability, the health advantages to the infant are numerous, including protection against asthma, gastrointestinal illnesses, respiratory infections and sudden infant death syndrome. Additional benefits include decreased rates of ovarian and breast cancer, diabetes, hypertension and obesity in the mother. There is even recent evidence that COVID antibodies can be transferred in breast milk. It is estimated that low rates of breastfeeding add $3 billion to maternal and infant medical costs in the United States each year.

Globally, 95% of infants are breastfed at some point. In the U.S., about 85% of babies start breastfeeding (87% in Maryland) but, disappointingly, by age six months, only 25% are exclusively breast fed. Rates vary by race and ethnicity, geography, educational level and probably other cultural factors. One positive aspect of the COVID pandemic is that remote work has probably enabled more working mothers to extend breastfeeding.

Measures that would support breastfeeding include more generous maternal leave policies, provision of lactation support (especially for first-time nursing mothers), nursing friendly sites at work and support for nursing from family, friends and medical professionals.

— Beryl Rosenstein, M.D., Pikesville

