Proper breast cancer screening, including 3D imaging, is vitally important | READER COMMENTARY

A mammogram is recommended for mature female patients with an average risk of breast cancer once every two years. More accurate 3D mammograms have become increasingly common but are still not available at all medical facilities. File. (Baltimore Sun)

Thanks to The Baltimore Sun for the recent article related to the importance of breast cancer screening, which mentioned, among other things, the issue of women with dense breast tissue (”National advocacy group to hold ‘Let’s Beat Breast Cancer’ rally Thursday in Bel Air,” Sept. 20).

My wife is now fighting late stage breast cancer because she was informed after regular breast screenings that she had dense breast tissue, but our health care plan failed to inform her that, this being the case, a 3D mammogram (or breast tomosynthesis) should be the standard. Had she received 3D imaging, there is very high probability her cancer would have been detected earlier.

Early detection by 3D mammography greatly increases the odds of survival.

— Fred Schneider, Catonsville

