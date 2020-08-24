Baltimore’s dismissed housing chief deserves second chance | READER COMMENTARY

I endorse Dan Rodricks’ suggestion that Brandon Scott, Baltimore’s presumptive next mayor, should rehire Michael Braverman as Baltimore’s housing commissioner (”Random thoughts nobody asked for on Braverman, Mosby, Big Ten parents, the Orioles and squirrels who eat your tomatoes,” Aug. 22).
I have known Michael Braverman since we were undergraduates at Johns Hopkins University four decades ago. He is fundamentally decent, and he has devoted his professional life to helping the people of Baltimore address intractable housing challenges. Michael is an exemplary public servant, and our city can ill afford to lose someone with his expertise, dedication and integrity.
What better way for Brandon Scott to signal a pivot from the stultifying inertia of a broken political status quo than to rescind a heedless decision by a lame duck mayor?
Eric Miller, Baltimore
