Too often, Mayor Scott sidesteps responsibility | READER COMMENTARY

I am seeing a disturbing characteristic from Mayor Brandon Scott that is happening with more regularity the past few months. That is, he attempts to affix culpability to anyone other than himself when the subject matter turns to the spate of homicides in Baltimore (”Footage shows fatal crash into Baltimore building, collapse following police pursuit of stolen car,” March 2).

He has also obviously become more agitated with a particular reporter from Fox45. To me, she is simply doing her job at trying to ascertain the truth. As long as Scott takes the “Teflon” approach, the bloodletting in Baltimore will continue unabated. This is unacceptable comportment from someone who is a public servant.

Swallow your wounded pride and face the music, Mayor Scott. Lifeless bodies are still slumping in the streets of beleaguered Baltimore.

— Patrick R. Lynch, Towson

